NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

871 FPUS51 KOKX 031932

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

NYZ072-040815-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s.

NYZ073-040815-

Bronx-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ176-040815-

Northern Queens-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ178-040815-

Southern Queens-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-040815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s.

NYZ074-040815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ177-040815-

Northern Nassau-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ179-040815-

Southern Nassau-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ078-040815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-040815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-040815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ081-040815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows around

40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-040815-

Southern Westchester-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ070-040815-

Northern Westchester-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ069-040815-

Rockland-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ068-040815-

Putnam-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ067-040815-

Orange-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

