NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
New York (Manhattan)-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ073-030815-
Bronx-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ176-030815-
Northern Queens-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ178-030815-
Southern Queens-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ075-030815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ074-030815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ177-030815-
Northern Nassau-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ179-030815-
Southern Nassau-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy and less humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ078-030815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy and less humid with highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ080-030815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy and less humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ079-030815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy and less humid with highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ081-030815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.
Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and less humid
with highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows
around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ071-030815-
Southern Westchester-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ070-030815-
Northern Westchester-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ069-030815-
Rockland-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ068-030815-
Putnam-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ067-030815-
Orange-
433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
