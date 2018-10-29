NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
161 FPUS51 KOKX 290501
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
NYZ072-291115-
New York (Manhattan)-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ073-291115-
Bronx-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ176-291115-
Northern Queens-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ178-291115-
Southern Queens-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ075-291115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ074-291115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ177-291115-
Northern Nassau-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ179-291115-
Southern Nassau-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ078-291115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ080-291115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ079-291115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ081-291115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ071-291115-
Southern Westchester-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ070-291115-
Northern Westchester-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ069-291115-
Rockland-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ068-291115-
Putnam-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ067-291115-
Orange-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
