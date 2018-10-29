NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

NYZ072-291115-

New York (Manhattan)-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ073-291115-

Bronx-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ176-291115-

Northern Queens-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ178-291115-

Southern Queens-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ075-291115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ074-291115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ177-291115-

Northern Nassau-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ179-291115-

Southern Nassau-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ078-291115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ080-291115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ079-291115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ081-291115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ071-291115-

Southern Westchester-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ070-291115-

Northern Westchester-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ069-291115-

Rockland-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ068-291115-

Putnam-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ067-291115-

Orange-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

