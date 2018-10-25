NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

420 FPUS51 KOKX 250130

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

NYZ072-250830-

New York (Manhattan)-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ073-250830-

Bronx-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late this evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ176-250830-

Northern Queens-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ178-250830-

Southern Queens-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ075-250830-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-250830-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-250830-

Southern Nassau-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ177-250830-

Northern Nassau-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ080-250830-

Southwestern Suffolk-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ078-250830-

Northwestern Suffolk-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-250830-

Southeastern Suffolk-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-250830-

Northeastern Suffolk-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-250830-

Southern Westchester-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ070-250830-

Northern Westchester-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-250830-

Rockland-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-250830-

Putnam-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ067-250830-

Orange-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

_____

