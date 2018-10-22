NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

_____

789 FPUS51 KOKX 221001

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

NYZ072-222030-

New York (Manhattan)-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-222030-

Bronx-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-222030-

Northern Queens-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-222030-

Southern Queens-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-222030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-222030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-222030-

Orange-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-222030-

Putnam-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-222030-

Rockland-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-222030-

Northern Westchester-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-222030-

Southern Westchester-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early, then

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-222030-

Northern Nassau-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-222030-

Southern Nassau-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-222030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-222030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-222030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early, then

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-222030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

601 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather