NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bronx-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Queens-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Queens-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Putnam-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Rockland-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Westchester-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Westchester-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Nassau-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this

evening, then showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Nassau-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this

evening, then showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this

evening, then showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Breezy, colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening, then

showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

1016 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late

this evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Breezy, colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

