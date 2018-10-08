NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

746 FPUS51 KOKX 081937

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

NYZ072-090830-

New York (Manhattan)-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-090830-

Bronx-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-090830-

Northern Queens-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-090830-

Southern Queens-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-090830-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-090830-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-090830-

Orange-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-090830-

Putnam-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-090830-

Rockland-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-090830-

Northern Westchester-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-090830-

Southern Westchester-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog this evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-090830-

Northern Nassau-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog this evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-090830-

Southern Nassau-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-090830-

Northwestern Suffolk-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog this evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-090830-

Northeastern Suffolk-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-090830-

Southwestern Suffolk-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Isolated showers this evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-090830-

Southeastern Suffolk-

337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

