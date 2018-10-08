NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
_____
746 FPUS51 KOKX 081937
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
NYZ072-090830-
New York (Manhattan)-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ073-090830-
Bronx-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ176-090830-
Northern Queens-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ178-090830-
Southern Queens-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ074-090830-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ075-090830-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ067-090830-
Orange-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ068-090830-
Putnam-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ069-090830-
Rockland-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ070-090830-
Northern Westchester-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ071-090830-
Southern Westchester-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog this evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ177-090830-
Northern Nassau-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog this evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ179-090830-
Southern Nassau-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ078-090830-
Northwestern Suffolk-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog this evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ079-090830-
Northeastern Suffolk-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ080-090830-
Southwestern Suffolk-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Isolated showers this evening. Cloudy with patchy
drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ081-090830-
Southeastern Suffolk-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather