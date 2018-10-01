NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

154 FPUS51 KOKX 010715

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

NYZ072-012015-

New York (Manhattan)-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-012015-

Bronx-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-012015-

Northern Queens-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-012015-

Southern Queens-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-012015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-012015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-012015-

Southern Nassau-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-012015-

Northern Nassau-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-012015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-012015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-012015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ079-012015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-012015-

Southern Westchester-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-012015-

Northern Westchester-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-012015-

Rockland-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-012015-

Putnam-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ067-012015-

Orange-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather