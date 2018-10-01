NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

211 FPUS51 KOKX 010230

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

NYZ072-010930-

New York (Manhattan)-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-010930-

Bronx-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-010930-

Northern Queens-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-010930-

Southern Queens-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-010930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-010930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-010930-

Southern Nassau-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-010930-

Northern Nassau-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-010930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-010930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-010930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ079-010930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-010930-

Southern Westchester-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-010930-

Northern Westchester-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-010930-

Rockland-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-010930-

Putnam-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-010930-

Orange-

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

