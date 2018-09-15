NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018
_____
891 FPUS51 KOKX 150205
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
NYZ072-150815-
New York (Manhattan)-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ073-150815-
Bronx-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ176-150815-
Northern Queens-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ178-150815-
Southern Queens-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ075-150815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ074-150815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ177-150815-
Northern Nassau-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ179-150815-
Southern Nassau-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ078-150815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ080-150815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ079-150815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ081-150815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ071-150815-
Southern Westchester-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ070-150815-
Northern Westchester-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ069-150815-
Rockland-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ068-150815-
Putnam-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ067-150815-
Orange-
1005 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather