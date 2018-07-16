NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
086 FPUS51 KOKX 161725
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
NYZ072-162200-
New York (Manhattan)-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ073-162200-
Bronx-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat
index values in the mid to upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ176-162200-
Northern Queens-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ178-162200-
Southern Queens-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ075-162200-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ074-162200-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat
index values in the mid to upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ177-162200-
Northern Nassau-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ179-162200-
Southern Nassau-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ078-162200-
Northwestern Suffolk-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ080-162200-
Southwestern Suffolk-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ079-162200-
Northeastern Suffolk-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ081-162200-
Southeastern Suffolk-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ071-162200-
Southern Westchester-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ070-162200-
Northern Westchester-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ069-162200-
Rockland-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ068-162200-
Putnam-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ067-162200-
Orange-
125 PM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
