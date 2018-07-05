NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
702 FPUS51 KOKX 050118
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
NYZ072-050815-
New York (Manhattan)-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid
with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ073-050815-
Bronx-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid
with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ176-050815-
Northern Queens-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid
with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ178-050815-
Southern Queens-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ075-050815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Less humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ074-050815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid
with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ177-050815-
Northern Nassau-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ179-050815-
Southern Nassau-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ078-050815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ080-050815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ079-050815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ081-050815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ071-050815-
Southern Westchester-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Less humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ070-050815-
Northern Westchester-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Less humid with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ069-050815-
Rockland-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Less humid with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ068-050815-
Putnam-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ067-050815-
Orange-
918 PM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
