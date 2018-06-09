NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

606 FPUS51 KOKX 092236

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

NYZ072-100815-

New York (Manhattan)-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-100815-

Bronx-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-100815-

Northern Queens-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-100815-

Southern Queens-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-100815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-100815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ067-100815-

Orange-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-100815-

Putnam-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-100815-

Rockland-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-100815-

Northern Westchester-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-100815-

Southern Westchester-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-100815-

Northern Nassau-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-100815-

Southern Nassau-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-100815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-100815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ080-100815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-100815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

636 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

