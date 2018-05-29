NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

NYZ072-292045-

New York (Manhattan)-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ073-292045-

Bronx-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ176-292045-

Northern Queens-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ178-292045-

Southern Queens-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ075-292045-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ074-292045-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ177-292045-

Northern Nassau-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ179-292045-

Southern Nassau-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ078-292045-

Northwestern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ080-292045-

Southwestern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ079-292045-

Northeastern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ081-292045-

Southeastern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ071-292045-

Southern Westchester-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ070-292045-

Northern Westchester-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ069-292045-

Rockland-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ068-292045-

Putnam-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ067-292045-

Orange-

342 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

