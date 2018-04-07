NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 6:53 am, Saturday, April 7, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
NYZ072-
New York (Manhattan)-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ073-
Bronx-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ176-
Northern Queens-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ178-
Southern Queens-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ074-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ075-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ067-
Orange-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ068-
Putnam-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ069-
Rockland-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ070-
Northern Westchester-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ071-
Southern Westchester-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ177-
Northern Nassau-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ179-
Southern Nassau-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ078-
Northwestern Suffolk-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ079-
Northeastern Suffolk-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ080-
Southwestern Suffolk-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ081-
Southeastern Suffolk-
649 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
