NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 415 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SW winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS * WHAT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather