NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

415 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...SW winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to

7 ft.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to

8 ft.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

