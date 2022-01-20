NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

356 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Block Island Sound,

Rhode Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to

Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

