NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

400 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4

to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

