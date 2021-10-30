NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 354 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather