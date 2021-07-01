NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

232 PM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY to the

Mouth of the Connecticut River...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

At 231 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

over Herod Point, moving east at 20 knots.

Locations impacted include...

Mattituck Inlet, Shelter Island, Central Long Island Sound, Horton

Point, Dering Harbor, Herod Point, Great Peconic Bay, Little Peconic

Bay, Shelter Island Sound and Long Sand Shoal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4101 7213 4100 7213 4102 7215 4098 7219

4102 7222 4098 7225 4099 7231 4095 7243

4090 7246 4089 7251 4091 7265 4095 7263

4095 7258 4100 7257 4097 7264 4095 7299

4094 7304 4097 7305 4106 7301 4127 7233

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather