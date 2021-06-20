NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 752 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... Waves have fallen below Small Craft Advisory limits. Therefore the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed to expire. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... Waves have fallen below Small Craft Advisory limits. Therefore the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather