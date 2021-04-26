NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners

Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock

Bay.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

