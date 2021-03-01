NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 427 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 feet expected. West winds increase to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt Monday afternoon. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 feet expected. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet on expected on the ocean waters and eastern Long Island Sound. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island as well as Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet on expected on the ocean waters and eastern Long Island Sound. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island as well as Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.