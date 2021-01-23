NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Upton NY 320 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas around 2 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, The Long Island south shore bays, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, The Long Island south shore bays, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas around 2 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.