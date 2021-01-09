NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

321 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

3 to 5 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

