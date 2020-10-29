NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM

EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM

EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather