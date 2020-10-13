NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
336 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather