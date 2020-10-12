NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
332 AM EDT Mon Oct 12 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to noon EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
