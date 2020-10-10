NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Sat Oct 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt and seas 4 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 3 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm and

Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

