NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

