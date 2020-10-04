NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

351 PM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from

Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas

Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters,

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending

out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

