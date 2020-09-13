NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 ft through the period. North to northeast

winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt Monday and Monday

evening.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather