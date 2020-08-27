NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Central Long Island Sound...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

* Until 500 PM EDT.

* At 405 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing

waterspouts were located along a line extending from 11 nm

northwest of Essex Village to 19 nm west of Westbrook Center to 31

nm northeast of Baxter Estates, moving southeast at 45 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts in excess of 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Boats could suffer significant structural

damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in

suddenly higher waves.

* severe thunderstorms will be near...

Essex Village around 420 PM EDT.

Westbrook Center around 425 PM EDT.

Long Island Sound around 430 PM EDT.

Dering Harbor around 440 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southern

Connecticut...and southeastern New York.

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather