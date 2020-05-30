NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and seas 3

to 6 ft.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM EDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

