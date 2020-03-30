NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

416 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and

Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and

Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather