NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

358 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet expected.

* WHERE...New York Harbor, Western Long Island Sound, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays andand the Long Island South Shore Bays.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet expected.

* WHERE...New York Harbor, Western Long Island Sound, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays andand the Long Island South Shore Bays.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

