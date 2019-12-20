NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

