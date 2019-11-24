NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Taunton MA
356 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
EST MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
