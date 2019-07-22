https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/NY-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14112706.php
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
209 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019
...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM EDT...
The affected areas were...
Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...
The thunderstorms have moved out of the area and no longer pose a
significant threat to boaters.
