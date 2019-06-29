https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/NY-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14061235.php
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
433 PM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The affected areas were...
Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 NM...
Long Island South Shore Bays...
The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant
threat to boaters.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
