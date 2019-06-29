NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

433 PM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 NM...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant

threat to boaters.

