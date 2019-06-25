NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

749 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Central Long Island Sound...

At 748 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy showers and embedded

thunderstorms located near Hempstead Harbor, moving east at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect locally heavy rain, and occasional lightning

strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this

activity passes.

LAT...LON 4109 7298 4095 7297 4093 7312 4088 7321

4091 7333 4087 7336 4089 7345 4084 7346

4089 7357 4090 7357 4087 7363 4080 7363

4079 7366 4083 7368 4079 7369 4077 7379

4090 7382 4096 7375 4117 7313 4121 7309

