NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
501 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...
New York Harbor...
Long Island South Shore Bays...
At 501 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were
located along a line extending from near Lower New York Harbor to
Sandy Hook to 6 nm southwest of Entrance to New York Harbor, moving
east at 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
LAT...LON 4025 7364 4047 7402 4040 7398 4055 7416
4060 7408 4065 7411 4073 7401 4070 7398
4062 7402 4059 7397 4068 7384 4061 7374
4065 7370 4064 7364 4069 7337 4013 7276
3996 7310 3995 7329 3989 7335
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather