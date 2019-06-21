NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

501 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

New York Harbor...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 501 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Lower New York Harbor to

Sandy Hook to 6 nm southwest of Entrance to New York Harbor, moving

east at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4025 7364 4047 7402 4040 7398 4055 7416

4060 7408 4065 7411 4073 7401 4070 7398

4062 7402 4059 7397 4068 7384 4061 7374

4065 7370 4064 7364 4069 7337 4013 7276

3996 7310 3995 7329 3989 7335

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

New York Harbor...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 501 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Lower New York Harbor to

Sandy Hook to 6 nm southwest of Entrance to New York Harbor, moving

east at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4025 7364 4047 7402 4040 7398 4055 7416

4060 7408 4065 7411 4073 7401 4070 7398

4062 7402 4059 7397 4068 7384 4061 7374

4065 7370 4064 7364 4069 7337 4013 7276

3996 7310 3995 7329 3989 7335

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

New York Harbor...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 501 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Lower New York Harbor to

Sandy Hook to 6 nm southwest of Entrance to New York Harbor, moving

east at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4025 7364 4047 7402 4040 7398 4055 7416

4060 7408 4065 7411 4073 7401 4070 7398

4062 7402 4059 7397 4068 7384 4061 7374

4065 7370 4064 7364 4069 7337 4013 7276

3996 7310 3995 7329 3989 7335

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

New York Harbor...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 501 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Lower New York Harbor to

Sandy Hook to 6 nm southwest of Entrance to New York Harbor, moving

east at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4025 7364 4047 7402 4040 7398 4055 7416

4060 7408 4065 7411 4073 7401 4070 7398

4062 7402 4059 7397 4068 7384 4061 7374

4065 7370 4064 7364 4069 7337 4013 7276

3996 7310 3995 7329 3989 7335

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather