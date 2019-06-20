NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

422 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019

Areas of fog have developed across the waters and could remain

through the morning hours. Visibilities will be reduced to 2

miles or less, with a few locations possibly falling to 1 mile or

less. Boaters should exercise caution if out on the waters.

