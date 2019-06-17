NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 NM...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

At 404 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

9 nm south of Great South Bay, moving east at 35 knots.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 4042 7262 4044 7263 4042 7269 4045 7319

4063 7319 4066 7222 4039 7223

