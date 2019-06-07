NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

332 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

Seas have fallen to below 5 ft and Small Craft Advisories have

been cancelled.

