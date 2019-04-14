NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
423 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to
5 PM EDT Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale
Watch is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday
afternoon.
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
Seas 7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather