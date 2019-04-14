NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

423 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to

5 PM EDT Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale

Watch is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

