NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

339 AM EDT Sun Mar 31 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southerly winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

