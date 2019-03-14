NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

340 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT

Friday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

