NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

328 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 7 AM to 4 PM EDT Sunday. The

Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

