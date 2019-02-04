NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
937 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
Areas of fog continue to linger across the waters this morning
and should gradually dissipate over the next couple of hours.
Patchy dense fog, reducing visibilities to 1 nautical mile or less
at times, will occur from just west of Fire Island Inlet on the
ocean, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and across far eastern
portions of Long Island Sound, mainly north of Montauk Point.
